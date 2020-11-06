The Laurens County Sheriff's Office shut down a known drug house and arrested one person on multiple charges after a traffic stop and the search of a residence on Wednesday.
A deputy was patrolling the 18000 area of Highway 25 in Ware Shoals on Wednesday in reference to illegal narcotics activity.
The deputy observed a vehicle known to frequent locations involved in the illegal narcotics trade and was associated with a prior incident involving the arrest of individuals regarding illegal narcotics. The vehicle was displaying an improper tag.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop on this vehicle at the driver’s residence.
Due to the circumstances and actions of the driver, a K9 was deployed. The K9 did alert on the vehicle and after a search by the deputy, portions of a plastic bag and an amount of Methamphetamine were discovered.
Based upon the amount of Meth that was located in the vehicle, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Within the home, the following items were recovered:
-Multiple tablets identified as Schedule II Controlled Substances
-15 Grams of Methamphetamine
-Digital scales and numerous portions of clear plastic bags commonly used in the sale of illegal narcotics
-A syringe containing an amount of Meth
-$19,565 in cash
-One firearm
Teresa Madden Smith of Ware Shoals was arrested without incident and charged with Trafficking in Meth, 2nd Offense and Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd or Subsequent Offense.
This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending. If you have any information regarding the sale of illegal narcotics, you can call CrimeStoppers to report anonymously (864-68-CRIME).
“I get calls every day from citizens in reference to suspicious activity in their neighborhoods," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I appreciate the hard work put forth by this Deputy and I know the good citizens of Laurens County certainly appreciate it as well.”
