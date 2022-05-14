Laurens County Veterans, attention: if you have run afoul of the legal system since your return from service, you don’t have to let that non-violent crime hang over your life and career forever.
The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants to hear from you; and to that end, it is partnering with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Veterans Affairs to find and assist veterans who qualify for Veterans’ Court, already a successful program in Greenwood.
Michael Cox with the Solicitor’s Office will direct the expanded Laurens County Veterans’ Court, in addition to his other duties. Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo made the announcement Wednesday, with Sheriff Don Reynolds and VA Officer Carey Bolt.
“We recognize the service of our veterans to the country,” Stumbo said.
For non-violent crimes, completion of the 18-month program with drug screening and mandatory counseling can lead to expungement of the criminal charges by mutual consent. Successful veterans receive a certificate of completion that they can show employers - Solicitor’s Office personnel also can give employers recommendations about hiring a veteran who successfully completes the program. Stumbo said they’ve had 20 successful completers in Greenwood - the program often is coupled with Drug Court. Stumbo acknowledged there have been some Drug Court participants who have not been successful.
Circuit Judge Don Hocker volunteers his time to oversee Veterans’ Court, Stumbo said. “If we could get more money from the county councils, we could expand the court even more,” Stumbo said.
To start Veterans’ Court, a participant must plead guilty to his/her crime. Then starts an intensive program of drug testing, employment and family counseling, and management - “it’s a great program,” Stumbo said.
Reynolds said the program helps his office by clearing the detention center of people who are striving to overcome their challenges. He said there may be training opportunities for his officers to assist veterans who want to get their lives back on track.
Bolt thanked the Solicitor’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Laurens County’s extensive veterans’ community. “Our veterans have sacrificed so much,” Bolt said. “We see their (solicitor and sheriff) dedication to them.”
The Sheriff’s Office will set up a screening process at the Johnson Detention Center to let the Solicitor’s Office know when a veteran is arrested and what the charges are - violent crimes do not qualify for Veterans’ Court. Stumbo said in many cases, older veterans have stepped forward to become the mentors for younger veterans returning from service, and re-adapting to society.
