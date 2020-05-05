A man was arrested on Monday after a chase that led deputies through two counties.
A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the area of Highway 76 and Boyce Page Road in Honea Path around 6:15pm in reference to a suspicious vehicle frequently seen in the area. The deputy was able to locate the vehicle, which was discovered to have an expired tag.
The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade a traffic stop, exiting the vehicle and fleeing. The deputy made contact with this subject, who did resist arrest and assaulted the deputy.
The subject was able to get back into the vehicle at which time a pursuit began, continuing toward Highway 25 and into Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit, which ended at White Horse Road and Highway 253 as the subject wrecked the vehicle.
The subject then attempted to flee on foot at which time he was arrested, although he did resist.
The suspect was identified as Michael James Coffman. He was taken into custody by Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, where he is being charged with Resisting Arrest and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights. Charges in Laurens County are pending at this time, with the investigation ongoing.
“I would like to thank the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance yesterday," said LSCO Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I am grateful that no law enforcement officers or citizens were hurt by this individual’s reckless actions.”
