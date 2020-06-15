Two people were arrested after a traffic stop led to multiple drug charges on Saturday.
At approximately 1PM, deputies responded to the 300 block of Hilltop Drive in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office had initiated a traffic stop on two individuals in their jurisdiction, recovering a large sum of cash as well as Heroin, over 100 grams of Meth, and numerous controlled narcotics from inside the vehicle.
These individuals are residents of the Hilltop Drive address in Laurens County and due to the nature of the items recovered during the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for the home by Laurens County deputies.
The following items were discovered and seized: Over $50,000 in cash, 86 grams of Methamphetamine, 3.2 grams of Heroin, Firearms and ammunition.
Anthony Daniel Willard and Jennifer Dawn Bobrowski both of Fountain Inn were arrested and charged with Trafficking Meth, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance x2, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession of Heroin.
“This was a team effort with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to get these drugs off the streets," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We will continue to use all available resources and partner with other agencies to combat the terrible drain these drugs have on society.”
