The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently deployed their first Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) reader in a patrol vehicle.
This high-speed computer-controlled technology captures an image of each license plate passing through its optical range, providing the deputy with suspect vehicle information. This program instantly checks license plate numbers against a list of numbers that have been associated with criminal offenses, such as property crimes, stolen vehicles, child abductions, missing persons, or outstanding warrants.
ALPR technology can be used in traffic, during events or simply patrolling parking lots. The ALPR system alerts the deputy to criminal offense within seconds.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office considers this technology to be an important tool in solving crimes and improving public safety and law enforcement efficiency.
