The Laurens County Sheriff's Office recently welcomed Abel, a new K9, to their team.
Handler Deputy Heithold underwent training to work specifically with Abel, who is a firearm detection dog.
Laurens School District 55 has partnered with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to bring in this K9 in an effort to further protect students and schools. Abel is trained to alert his handler to the presence of firearms.
"Abel is a valuable and cherished addition to our office," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "He is another tool to keep our students safe and I look forward to his service alongside us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.