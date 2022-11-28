An 18-year-old Woodruff man was arrested after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Enoree on November 25.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Memory Lane in Enoree in reference to a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, it was determined that an 18-year-old at the residence negligently discharged a firearm one time, striking a 14-year-old juvenile, said the LCSO.
The 14-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to the Laurens County Coroner's office.
Gavin Ray Dutton, 18, of Woodruff, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Stolen Weapon. Additional charges are possible.
“This is a tragic and senseless incident," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The Second Amendment and personal safety are guarded rights we hold highly. However, this was a reckless disregard for human life that has to be addressed.”
