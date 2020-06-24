The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission Board has approved a $12.9 million general operations budget, that absorbs a 12% increase in the cost of water from the City of Clinton.
It’s the same water rate increase that Clinton is passing on to its residential customers, in a budget receiving final approval June 15. LCWSC is passing along a small Tier 1 and Tier 2 water rate increase, but it’s not to pay Clinton the $127,239 in annual increased expense. The Laurens CPW and the Greenville Water System are not raising their rates to the rural water commission, and by 2021, LCWSC will have its own source of water on Lake Greenwood.
Instead, the small water rate increase will accumulate money to pay for new water meters. These – Badger E Series – will replace meters installed in 2009, many of which are failing. The new meters can be read through a technician’s drive-by, or through the internet in densely populated area. A trial run was set up among some customers in Gray Court, the board was told at its Tuesday morning meeting.
The FY 20-21 budget projects a 2.69% increase in revenues, and a 3.83% increase in expenditures. It provides matching money for a proposed sewer upgrade at the Hwys 72 and 56 intersection in the City of Clinton. A $750,000 federal grant is being applied for, with the local match at $120,000.
LCWSC technicians went door to door to have residents not able to be contacted by mail to complete federally required income questionnaires. This grant program – the Community Development Block Grants – also have assisted LCWSC in major water and sewer line renovations in Joanna, and a sewer line rehab project in the Lydia Mill section of Clinton.
Out of the $12.9 million total budget, $1.788 million goes for the commission’s work in Clinton/Joanna. The Greenville Water System provides LCWSC water for the fast-growing North-western Laurens County area, and Laurens CPW water covers much of the commission area in the middle part of Laurens County. LCWSC also owns and manages Lake Rabon and its recreation site.
Water distribution is a major role played by LCWSC, at a total expense of $9.4 million. The commission operates some sewer lines and a collections and treatment facility near Norbord at Joanna, near the Laurens-Newberry County line. By the spring, LCWSC will bring on-board an operator for the under-construction Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, on Hwy 221 south of Laurens, and its intersection with Hwy 72, the Clinton-Greenwood connector. It is one of the largest public projects ever undertaken in Laurens County’s history.
The LCWSC board meets the 4th Tuesday of each month, 8:15 am, in the commission office on Hwy 221 S, Laurens. This was an in-person meeting, conducted in the facility’s training room, with participants wearing masks and seated in social-distances apart from each other.
