The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission - along with the world as a whole - is going through “trying times” right now, its board chairman says.
“We are going through trying times and we’re adjusting,” Ted Davenport told the commission’s board Tuesday morning during its monthly meeting. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, the meeting was conducted in the training room, and those attending were spread out. More often, the meeting is conducted in a much smaller conference room.
LCWSC has closed its drive-thru window because its 3 office people are rotating work on 1-person shifts. “They are in very close quarters,” Executive Director Jeff Field said. “We have to do everything we can to keep our workforce healthy.”
Bills can be paid over the phone or through an on-line portal. Crews are running essential calls only; construction on LCWSC projects is moving forward.
The board meeting was necessary to adopt an Emergency Resolution. Each member signed a copy so there would be no passing of a common pen for signatures. The resolution allows the board to meet electronically (Zoom, Web X, live-streaming like churches, or telephone). Field said whatever means is selected, the public must be able to at least listen in on the meeting - the commission board’s regular meetings are the 4th Tuesday morning of each month.
The commission has 4,000 water and sewer customers in Laurens County. The job of the water and sewer technicians is essential to healthy life, Field said.
Technicians installed 136 water taps year-to-date, and 29 in February - prior to the first Coronavirus case reported by SC DHEC on March 6.
“You don’t have the ability to meet electronically without this (resolution),” commission attorney Allen Wham told the board. A physical-presence board-members’ meeting is the only type of gathering authorized by the LCWSC by-laws.
“By late April, things may change,” Wham said. “The by-laws are very specific about when you meet.”
The resolution’s provisions are in effect for 60 days, and can be renewed, if need be. The Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission’s phone number is 864-682-3250.
