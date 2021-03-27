The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission will spend $120,000 to have a company, Synagro, collect sludge at the sewer plant and spread it on two fields in Laurens County.
This is human waste, but very little industrial waste.
The commission board approved the contract at its Tuesday morning meeting. The contract cost is much less than building new drying beds and taking the dried waste to a landfill. The commission has been told by its hauler that landfills soon might not accept this waste, or make the disposal fee cost prohibitive.
The approval vote was unanimous, but Board Member Bill Teague expressed a reservation: “I want to support this, but I have a concern. I do not consider placing waste material on private property throughout the county as good policy. I urge administration to seek alternative methods.”
“If we are directed that way by the board, we will do it,” said Executive Director Jeff Field.
Synagro does this work throughout South Carolina. Spreading Biosolids on farm land, as fertilizer, is regulated by the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.
A 2018 consultant’s study recommended that LCWSC look for alternatives to sewage treatment drying beds.
Sewage is a very small part of LCWSC’s business, which is mostly water sales. But Field has said sewer can expand as Laurens County grows, residentially, if sewer line extensions are cost effective. In 2010 they upgraded the sewer plant, in 2018 a consultant was hired, in 2019 the waste hauler said the rate will increase, and in 2019 the commission put a land-application study in its budget.
To meet capacity, the commission would have to add 71 drying beds to its sewer plant site near Joanna. With land application, the contractor cannot spread the waste so that it will run-off into a waterway or result in ponding on the land where it is spread.
An additional step - drying the waste, bagging it, and selling it as fertilizer - could be taken in conjunction with the land application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.