Next year’s Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission budget of $12.38 million revenues and $8.677 million expenses, with the difference going into reserve funds and capital expenses, according to a public hearing advertisement, will include for the first time a Water Treatment section.
The new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant comes on-line in 2022. The commission now is determining how much less water it will buy from the City of Clinton, Laurens CPW, and the Greenville Water System when it has its first and only in-house water source.
Currently, LCWSC buys this water for re-sale in its vast - and growing - water system that covers most of Laurens County. Residential growth in the Fountain Inn area is fueling an increase in water taps - 418 new water taps this fiscal year and 61 taps this past May. Because the commission is working with a tap-installation company, customers are told it will be four to six weeks for a new water tap, but most installations are done in three weeks, the commission’s board was told last Tuesday.
Greenville Water will continue to be bought for these northern area customers, while Clinton and Laurens water will be surplanted by the treated water produced from Lake Greenwood. It is a project more than 5 years in the making for LCWSC, and funded primarily by a low-interest loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Greenwood County, which owns and manages Lake Greenwood, gave its OK to the arrangement a few years back, pending state and federal approvals (all of which have been secured).
The new water plant is under construction on Hwy 221 South, Laurens, and the raw-water intake is near Camp Fellowship, on the Lake Greenwood shore.
LCWSC plans to absorb, rather than pass along, a water rate increase from the City of Clinton. That rate increase, the commission’s board was told, is 20 percent. Money will come from commission reserves, to balance the budget without a water rate increase.
LCWSC also serves a much smaller sewer system, from its collection and treatment center near Joanna; but this part of the system also is growing with completed projects in The Connexial Center (I-385) and the Lydia Mill community (Clinton).
The commission does not levy taxes - its revenues are projected for a 1.39% increase and its expenses are projected for a 4.48% increase. Three new employees will be hired to keep up with water service demand.
LCWSC also is negotiating a replacement for the 40-year Lake Rabon agreement with Laurens CPW, and an agreement to return the Whitten Center service area to the City of Clinton, after infrastructure improvements.
