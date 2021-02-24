The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board has delayed final action on the sludge-removal plan for the Bush River Waste Treatment Plant, as the plan calls for sludge to be spread on open land throughout Laurens County.
Board members want to hear directly from a representative of the collection and spreading company, Synagro, and want to get an answer to questions about heavy metals coming out of the sludge.
The sludge is leftover material from wastewater receiving treatment. Now, the utility uses drying beds - 34 beds, 80 ft long by 2 ft wide - to turn the wastewater into the sludge leftover. The sludge is scraped off and sent to a landfill.
The scraping, cleaning, hauling, and landfill fee costs are what LCWSC wants to reduce. But board members wondered, at what cost to the environment?
Synagro has secured permits for 300 acres where the sludge could be spread. But this is on separate parcels in Laurens County.
“I am concerned about spreading that throughout the county,” board member Bill Teague said. “Heavy metals, medical waste - all that stays on the land.”
The sludge is a fertilizer and land where it is spread creates “the greenest grass you’ve ever seen,” the board was told; but the land, once spread, cannot grow vegetables, it can grow hay, livestock can eat the hay, and people can eat the livestock. Land spread in this way is identified by signage, and there is odor just after spreading.
LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said the collection and spreading is heavily regulated by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. He said Synagro is an expert company in this kind of disposal. Field said there likely will come a time when landfills will no longer accept sludge, at any fee.
“I haven’t heard a lot of negativity from field application. I think it’s done in a lot of places,” Field said.
The land application system will cost the utility $46,604 - collection and spreading will be done twice a year.
Drying beds have cost the utility $53,971 so far in FY 2021 (for 7 months). The 2018 cost to LCWSC was more than $87,000.
Field said land application could be an in between measure - LCWSC has the option of spending $1.5 million in a two-phase project to handle the sludge on-site. The utility operates a wastewater treatment plant east of Joanna, at the Cobb and Norbord facilities just before the Laurens County line.
Sewer service is a small part of LCWSC’s business, but Field has said the utility hopes to grow sewer as Laurens County grows houses.
Answers to the board’s questions about land application will be made to the capital committee. The next full board meeting of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission will be March 23.
