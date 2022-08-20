In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history.
The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
It is a project a decade in the making, from its envisioning stage, and three years in development from the day LCWSC broke ground on its raw water intake on the shore of Lake Greenwood.
That day was Nov. 14, 2019, and it was wet and cold.
The water plant ribbon cutting day was Aug. 18, 2022, and it was sunny and hot.
“This project is a game changer for our community. These things are built for the future,” LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said. “Twenty years from now and beyond, our children and grandchildren will be glad we made this investment.”
And this milestone project was accomplished in LCWSC’s 50th year.
Long before this anniversary, there was the Rabon Creek rural water system. In his remarks, Field paid tribute to the commissioners before, and their vision in establishing a water system for Laurens County.
“All those who came before us laid the groundwork,” Field said.
Now, LCWSC has a water system that can take 9 million gallons a day from its intake, expandable to 18 mgd — the commission’s current demand is 3 - 3.5 mgd- and the new plant can produce 4 mgd at the treatment facility, expandable to 6 mgd. Also, Field said, “all the land where cars are parked is for future expansion,” potentially to 12 - 18 mgd. The intake and treatment plant are accompanied by elevated storage and 35 miles of water lines built during the past two 2 years.
Field said, “As our county grows, this facility will be positioned well to allow us to grow properly. It also will provide more jobs in our community.”
Also participating in the water treatment plant dedication program were Tommy Cox, First Baptist Church, Laurens; Jurell Byrd, retired, U.S. Marine Corps and LCWSC Board of Commissioners member; State Sen. Danny Verdin; Mark Willis, Doug Gilliam and Stewart Jones, state representatives; Brown Patterson, Laurens County Council chairman; Chuck Moates, Greenwood County Council chairman; and Bill Teague, vice-chairman, LCWSC Board of Commissioners.
Rep. Gilliam said, “This is a great asset not only to Laurens County but also to our state. It makes us more marketable to anyone who wants to come in, and (jobs)for our citizens. Everybody out here and everybody in the county should be proud, because we in the delegation are proud of you.”
Among others, Field also recognized the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the primary funding partner for the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant.
