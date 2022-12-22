With capital assets of $119 Million, the agency responsible for delivering water to most of rural Laurens County has ended the fiscal year with a clean audit opinion.
The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board received the information Dec. 13 in a meeting moved up on the calendar because the regular meeting would be close to Christmas. The board normally meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the commission office, Hwy 221 S near Laurens.
Independent Auditor Gary Bailey, representing Love Bailey CPAs, said the document is an “unmodified,” or clean opinion. “We do extra work on the federal money and that money was spent exactly the way it was supposed to,” Bailey said. “The commission keeps growing just as the county is growing.”
LCWSC generated $12.8 Million in revenue for the fiscal year - $500,000 of that as an increase in water sales. For FY23 the commission installed 207 new water taps - 28 of those this past November. Most of these are in the fast-growing subdivisions of Northern Laurens County - Fountain Inn and Gray Court-Owings.
The commission’s assets are up dramatically with the completion of its Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plants, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history.
LCWSC generates 63% of its water from the new treatment plant and buys 37% from the Greenville Water System (a very small amount is purchased from the City of Clinton). The commission is negotiating a continuing water-purchase agreement with the Laurens CPW. The water plant is generating 2.3 million gallons a day in treated water, well under its permitting capacity.
LCWSC also operates Gray Court’s water system and a wastewater treatment plant near Joanna. The commission has built a replacement water tower in Hickory Tavern with proceeds from the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by a wide majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. It also has been approved for capital money from Laurens County’s ARPA* fund.
Water sales by the commission have represented “a steady gain in the last 4 years” of 4% growth, Bailey said.
Of the commission’s expenses, 71% are in salaries and benefits, water purchased, and depreciation.
The commission has $2.50 in assets for every $1 in liabilities, the audit report indicates.
LCWSC receives a small amount of money from a county property tax levy, and like all government entities in South Carolina is required to pay an additional contribution to keep state retirement solvent. However, Bailey said, for LCWSC now and for the first time, that contribution is small enough not to have a negative impact on the financials. But he warned the news might not be as good next year - “this was from 2021 when the market was up; it may not be as good in 2022 because markets are down.”
The State invests the money generated by local governments pay into the retirement account.
“You’re doing really well,” Bailey told the board members. “You’re not depending on government funding or debt.”
(*ARPA is the Biden Administration’s American Relief Plan Act passed by Congress to help local governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.)
