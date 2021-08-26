One of its most important allies, the late Steve Brown, chairman of Greenwood County Council, was honored this week in a resolution of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Board of Directors.
Brown died Aug. 13, and his homegoing was conducted Aug. 21. His passing leaves a great void in the leadership of Greenwood County, the board was told at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Brown was city administrator of Laurens, 1979-1981. His passing also was noted Aug. 24 at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Board meeting, by retired Laurens County Administrator Ernie Segars.
“Steve Brown lived on Lake Greenwood, he was passionate about it. He had a history in Laurens, he was open to the idea” of a Laurens County water plant on the lake, said Jeff Field, LCWSC executive director.
When the water treatment plant and raw water intake comes on-line in 2022, Laurens County will be permitted to draw 21 Million gallons per day from Lake Greenwood. Brown was instrumental in LCWSC obtaining the important water-draw permit from lake owner, Greenwood County.
“He was a good person to negotiate with in this process,” Field said.
“He was a really, really fine individual,” said Ted Davenport, board chairman.
In other business Aug. 24, the board set in motion a grant that will fund sewer expansion in Gray Court. The $2.7 Million project will allow Fibertex (formerly Mogul) to locate its North American headquarters in Gray Court. The industry was highlighted in the early days of the Covid pandemic by SC Gov. Henry McMaster for its working making masks and personal protection equipment.
Upgrading sewer at the plant site will make the service available to Gray Court-Owings Elementary School, to potential residential sites and to downtown Gray Court particularly for restaurants there. LCWSC handles water distribution, billing, and collections for the Town of Gray Court.
Field said Fibertex has preliminary plans to build “a campus” at its Gray Court facility.
There are no plans right now for LCWSC to expand sewer service into the Owings community.
