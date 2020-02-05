The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission is obtaining the interim financing that will allow its $53 million water plant and distribution plan to move forward. The interest rate could come in as low as 1.2 percent, the commission’s board was told Tuesday morning.
Interim financing is needed to carry the project between payments from a loan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. LCWSC already has a rates plan in place to make the repayments. The financing process is being affected by uncertainty in the global financial markets, and the potential effect of the sometimes-deadly Coronavirus on Asian financial markets.
The agency board agreed to give an additional $2.2 million to the project, after change orders. Timetable for completion is by Feb. 11, 2022.
When complete, the system will allow LCWSC to draw raw water from Lake Greenwood, treat it and pump it up Hwy. 72 toward Joanna and Hwy. 221 toward Laurens. The Hwy. 221 transmission will be to the Raider Road pump station, near Laurens District High School. All the contracts have been approved, and much of the work will go on simultaneously with different sub-contractors.
For instance, pipe will be going into the ground even as the water plant is under construction, then connects will be made.
“A lot of construction will be going on the next 18 months on these roads,” LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field told the board. In addition to the two major highways, Stagecoach Road in Laurens will have construction for a water transmission line.
Some change orders for the project were to use Ductile pipe (life-span of 100 years) to replace PVC. Some lines will the 12-inch and 16-inch variety, facilitating the water distribution and decreasing pumping costs.
The Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plan will be able to produce 4-6 MGD (million gallons per day). It will be the first water source tapped and developed by the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission; the agency now buys water from Greenville Water System, Laurens CPW and the City of Clinton. It also operates a small sewer system and its wastewater treatment plant near Norboard, between Joanna and the Newberry County line.
For the new water treatment project, about $29 million is for the water plant and raw water intake. Harper Construction is the overall manager for all phases of the water project. It is one of the largest building projects ever undertaken in Laurens County; the water plant contract was signed Dec. 20, 2019.
Field said, “We will be treating our own water, with capacity, for the next 100 years.”
