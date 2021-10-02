The biggest project in LCWSC history comes on-line Dec. 1. Now the rural water and sewer authority is looking at what to do for the next 20 years.
On Tuesday, board members of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission saw a first look at their next long-range capital projects plan. It comes after the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, a project envisioned since 2010-11, will begin pumping treated water in a system of more than 15,000 customers in rural Laurens County.
It is one of the largest construction projects in Laurens County history.
The last time the long-range plan was updated was 2012, and it needs to be updated now so LCWSC can look into capacity fees – one-time charges that drive development. All along the way in this ambitious 20-year projection the commission will seek federal and state grants for water and sewer projects.
In addition to looking at the capital plan, the board welcomed a new member, Dime Hollingsworth, a structural engineer, who represents the Fountain Inn area. The board meets the 4TH Tuesday morning of each month at the commission office, Hwy 221S, Laurens.
The overall capital plan is $70 million.
The 0-5 years part of the plan will be the most aggressive, with most of the immediate work in the growing Gray Court area. Fibertex is undergoing a major expansion there, and state and local funds will expand the industry’s sewer capacity. The overall project also could take in Gray Court-Owings School and the downtown area of Gray Court. LCWSC manages the town’s water service.
This will be a $3.1 million project, combining money from LCWSC, the Economic Development Administration and the Rural Infrastructure Agency.
A developer is installing a sewer system for a subdivision on Wells Road, near ZF Transmissions. This will be a project for 400 homes.
The Owings 2 lift station behind ZF will handle this capacity.
Plans also call for gravity sewer to be installed at The Connexial Center, a state and local industrial park on I-385 between Gray Court and Fountain Inn ($5.189 million). Local officials say an industry could be announced soon for a spec building in Connexial – building developed by Laurens Electric Cooperative.
The ReWa system in Greenville County is planning a $9 million project in its system nearby.
More local projects were outlined to the board, and votes to accept the plan and set capacity fees are expected to happen in October and November.
