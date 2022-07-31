To keep development moving ahead and to attract industries, especially in Northern Laurens County, the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is preparing to borrow $9 Million in a loan that will be repaid with property taxes.
The commission’s general obligation debt is expiring after 20 years. The plan is to renew the debt - and the County Tax Millage that repays it - without an increase in property taxes to the homeowners in the LCWSC service area.
A public hearing about the matter will be held Aug. 23, 5:30 p.m. before the Laurens County Council, in the council chambers, second floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
The loan will finance 2 of the 6 projects on the rural water and sewer commission’s long-range plan for water system growth and slow-but-steady sewer system growth in the unincorporated areas of Laurens County.
LCWSC is wrapping up one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history - an Aug. 18 grand opening will unveil the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, on Hwy 221 south of Laurens.
Now that the plant is pumping water, and a massive system of pipes is distributing it north to Laurens and east to Joanna - and the commission is buying less water from the City of Clinton and Laurens CPW - it’s time for LCWSC to look at “what’s next.”
“This is the same process as 20 years ago,” General Manager Jeff Field told the LCWSC board on July 26. “County Council has the taxing authority.”
Laurens County Council gave initial approval to the LCWSC debt-ordinance later that day.
LCWSC plans to borrow the money from the US Department of Agriculture at an interest rate of 2.625% that is likely to hold through September.
It will finance two projects in Northern Laurens County. If there is money left, LCWSC will look into dedicating it to a sewer project near Clinton.
Field said, “These two projects are really important.”
Project 1 - $3 Million -a water line to the Metric Road tank, that will bring Lake Greenwood water into most of the residential growth in and north of Gray Court and south of Fountain Inn.
Project 2 - $6 Million - a sewer line (gravity) project at The Connexial Center on I-385. It will be especially important, Field said, if an industrial prospect currently looking at Connexial decides to locate there. “If they decide ‘yes,’ we will need this project right away,” Field said. “If not, there will be another project (interested in Connexial).”
Field stressed this proposal is not a tax increase. “The millage now in place is renewed for more projects,” he said. “This $9 Million allows us to build $24 Million in infrastructure (the rest financed through grants).”
People who don’t buy their water from LCWSC don’t pay this county tax. Laurens County’s tax mil value has risen 50% in the past 20 years, allowing for this $9 Million in renewed borrowing.
The Board of the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission meets the 4th Tuesday of each month, 8:15 am at the commission office on Hwy 221 South, Laurens.
