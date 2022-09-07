Laurens County Council has authorized the acceptance of a $1.5 million federal grant that will enhance sewer services to Clinton and Joanna.
The action was taken Tuesday at a called meeting of the council. Its next meetings will be Sept. 13 and Sept. 27.
The Upper Savannah Council of Governments earlier made the announcement of the CDBG funding:
“The three largest Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awards in the state from the spring 2022 infrastructure round are coming to the Upper Savannah Region.
“The Department of Commerce announced 16 grant awards, totaling $15,240,868. The three coming to the Upper Savannah Region total $4.8 million. The grant awards were announced in July, but one of the projects is still pending due to an additional funding source (State Revolving Fund) that was just awarded on Aug. 18. …
“Laurens County will receive $1.5 million for the Clinton-Joanna Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade. …
“CDBG funds will help upgrade the Clinton-Joanna Wastewater Treatment Plant located in Kinards. The project includes removing existing drying beds and upgrading the WWTP process by installing two 750,000-gallon sludge holding tanks, aeration, mixers, pumps, controls, and other necessary fittings for liquid land application of the digested sludge.
“The sludge holding tanks will provide the WWTP its necessary capacity to not only sustain its increasing wastewater volume but to handle the facility’s max capacity.
“Project cost is estimated to be $3,026,000, including $1,000,000 from the SRF which was just awarded, and $526,000 from Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.
“The project will benefit the City of Clinton, Joanna and neighboring communities which utilize the sewer service. The project will benefit an estimated 8,078 people of which 65 percent are estimated to be LMI (low- to moderate-income).”
The Town of Ridge Spring (Saluda County) and Greenwood County also received funding, the agency has announced.
Laurens County Council has to approve the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission accepting grants like these because some county property taxes are devoted to retiring a portion of LCWSC’s debt. That amount has just been renewed but at the same tax millage level as currently exists for LCWSC customers who pay county taxes.
Laurens County does not pay any matching funds for these grants. The council has to adopt an acceptance resolution, and the chairman and vice-chairman sign the acceptance document.
