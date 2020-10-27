The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission is going to spend $198,620 to relocate its water lines around a roundabout that is being installed on a state road in the county.
The traffic control device, designed to cut down serious wrecks yet keep traffic flowing, is on Hwy 76 between Laurens District High School and Hickory Tavern. The installation will cost the SC DOT about $1.5 million; the state will pay 4.5% of water lines relocation costs (because LCWSC is a not for profit utility).
The LCWSC board was brought up to date on the project Tuesday morning during its October meeting at the commission’s Laurens office. This meeting also served as a United Way of Laurens County “pitch” for the utility’s workforce; the LCWSC sign-up to donate campaign runs through the end of this week.
There will be one bore-under for a road at the roundabout for LCWSC. “It looks like a simple project,” said Executive Director Jeff Field.
Two bids were received after LCWSC contacted three contractors. There is a $20,000 engineering fee associated with the work. The relocation should take 90 days to complete, the board was told.
In a separate project, LCWSC is applying for a SC Rural Infrastructure Authority grant to expand capacity at the Bethany Tank in Northern Laurens County - an area of residential growth on the border with Greenville County. The tank is near LCWSC’s connection with the Greenville Water System and is connected to the Owings Tank, near ZF Transmissions.
LCWSC is closing out one RIA grant project so that it can apply for this new grant. Bethany is a 250,000 gallon tank, and it is important for fire-suppression in this area near Gray Court, Field said. The project will install 8,500 ft of pipe and 6 fire hydrants. This is a $1.08 million project with LCWSC committing to $580,000 if RIA kicks in the rest. This project has been visioned since 1999-2000, Field said.
It has taken on greater significance with expanding traffic and development along Schuffletown Road, in Laurens-Greenville counties.
LCWSC has 1,300 customers in this area, and about that many more in the adjacent Greenpond community (LCWSC has 15,314 water customers). If the RAI grant is approved, the work should be done by November, 2021, the board was told.
Also, LCWSC is about 1/3 of the way through its massive Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant project - the plant is on Hwy 221 South between Laurens and the road’s intersection with Hwy 72. Completion of work there is envisioned for February 11, 2022. Four contractors are finishing water lines installation work, and a fifth will install a new Milam Road water storage tank.
The project is primarily funded by the US Department of Agriculture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.