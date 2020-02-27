They manage 886.6-miles of water lines throughout rural Laurens County.
That was one of the statistics shown to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board members Tuesday during their regular meeting. Much of the regular monthly session was taken up with two bi-annual reports:
-- Water Capacity, Management, Operations, Maintenance (CMOM) Bi-Annual Report; and
-- Sewer Capacity, Management, Operations, Maintenance (CMOM) Bi-annual Report.
The sewer report showed work that LCWSC is doing with the ReWa (Renewable Water Resources) system in Greenville County to maintain an efficient wastewater system in the two counties. The LCWSC sewer system is much smaller than its rural water system, but one of the commission’s projects is a revamping of the Whitten Center SRF (state revolving funds) sewer system. It also is undertaking a Lydia Mill CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) sewer project, and is installing one new sewer tap - on Springdale Drive, Clinton, for a Laurens County Emergency Medical Services building.
The commission also has the Connexial Industrial Park Water and Sewer Project (Gray Court-Owings) underway. Its largest project -- a new water treatment plant and distribution system on Lake Greenwood -- also is moving forward.
Rain has put a damper on its technicians’ work in the field, but the rural water system is growing -- there were 15 new water taps installed in January, 100 fiscal-year-to-date. November and December were slow, but activity seemed to pick up in January, the board was told.
Technicians also repaired and investigated three large leaks around the Laurens County Hospital -- 450, 250 and 150 gallons per minute. There also was one leak on Hwy 101 at I-385: 75 gallons per minute. The commission had 13 water line-extensions complete, in progress or upcoming, the operations report said.
Now that it has assumed billings for the Town of Gray Court water system, the commission operates 11 elevated tanks and is responsible for 917 fire hydrants. The board was shown a maintenance schedule for the elevated tanks, and was told LCWSC partners with the Laurens County Fire Service for grass and weeds maintenance around the rural fire hydrants.
LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said an initial report on the Gray Court water operations and billing will be provided at the March meeting.
The next LCWSC board meeting will be Tuesday, March 24 (fourth Tuesday morning), at 8:15 a.m. in the Commission Office, Hwy. 221 South, Laurens.
