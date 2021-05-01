For the LCWSC Board, last week was a time of progress and a celebration of a commission-sponsored community activity.
Michael Seymour, representing the Laurens County Conservation Service, presented to the commission a framed copy of the winning entries in this year’s Amateur Photo Contest. The framed montage was accepted on the board’s behalf by Jeff Field, executive director of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.
LCWSC teams up on a lot of community projects, including one that the Conservation Service is instrumental in - Team Ecology for Laurens County 3rd graders. It was a virtual event this year because of Covid, but normally it is held at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in Laurens.
Presentation was made Tuesday morning that the LCWSC board’s regular monthly meeting.
The board also heard that sometime in December, most likely, the new multi-million-dollar Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant will start pumping treated water. Final projected full-completion date is still February, 2022, but the board was told all indications are the massive plant on Hwy 221 South, Laurens, will be completed ahead of schedule. Nearly all the distribution lines from the plant to communities and water users are in the ground - as LCWSC used multiple contractors to lay the pipes. The project includes a new water tank on Milam Road, and it is awaiting paint, likely in June-July.
This will be LCWSC’s first water plant. The commission buys water for re-sale from Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton and Greenville Water System. As the commission generates its own water, the size of these purchases will be reduced. Primary funding for the water plant is through a US Department of Agriculture loan. The commission also operates a wastewater treatment plant near Joanna.
The main focus now at the water plant is the second floor lab, which must be fully operational and testing before the first drop of water can be transmitted; raw water comes in from Lake Greenwood at a separate building on the shore, at a tract near Camp Fellowship.
The water plant will be manned 24-7-365, and the raw water intake will have lighting, video surveillance, and daily checks.
Water installations are growing for LCWSC - 261 new water taps so far in 2021, 21 installed in March.
But the surprising number for the board was 38 new sewer taps in a subdivision near Fountain Inn. LCWSC makes most of its money from water, but officials have said they could become more active in sewer service if the installations are concentrated in an area and economical to reach with a sewer line.
Another proposed subdivision in Fountain Inn is projected at 1,000 new houses at build-out.
A drone fly-over video of the new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant is linked on the LCWSC Website.
