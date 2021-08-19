Mary Katherine Black has been selected as assistant principal for Sanders Middle School in Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55).
Following the announcement, the 2013 graduate of Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) said, “I am excited to embark on this new journey in my home school district.”
Black earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Presbyterian College and a Masters in Education in Educational Leadership from Louisiana State University. The LDHS alum most recently taught human geography, AVID, and psychology at her alma mater before assuming the assistant principal role.
Prior to her return to Laurens, Black worked with Teach for America as a Corps Member, and taught at Dalton Charter School and Sharon Hills Elementary School.
“We have Joshua Dawkins as principal and Mary Katherine Black as assistant principal at Sanders," said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. "This team brings so much energy and knowledge to the table and I can’t wait to experience this school year with them.”
“My focus is to help students become responsible and productive citizens, effective decision makers, and lifelong learners,” said Black. “I love to see young people experience success through active learning.”
