Laurens District 55 High School and the Rotary Club of Laurens hosted their annual Rotary Top 10 Luncheon on Thursday. 

Rotary Top 10 honors the top 10 students in the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes.  

FRESHMAN:

Hugo Avila

Zachary William Cooley

Katelyn Alexis Corteville

Carson Delle England 

Samuel Hoby Garrett  

Alexia Brea Johnson 

Emma Kate Liner 

Laurel Evans McDowell 

Robert McMullen Simmonds 

Jhaylia Babriegrul Vue

SOPHOMORES:

Emma Caroline Garrett 

Morgan Zenna Garrett 

Kamryn Danielle George 

Morgan Christine Harshaw 

Omar Chaucey Hunt 

Stella Morgan Jenkins 

Kayla Rene Kellett 

Mykayla Le'Bertha Neely 

Erin Finley Partee

Jackson Randolph Yarbrough 

JUNIORS:

Bradlee Kate Bell 

Matthias Sebastian Bettger 

Jackson Cole Edwards 

Sa'Nya Denise Floyd 

Anna Corrine Jenkins 

Catherine McKenzie Little 

Emily Grace Owens 

Ethan Ashby Sharp 

Anna Grace Taylor 

Emilie Faith Thurston

SENIORS: 

Henley Lou Armon 

Sarah Taylor Collins 

Cole Christopher England 

Jenna Reed Lollis 

Casey Elizabeth Partee 

Nancy Reynoso 

Taniya Ania Robertson 

Sidney Claire Smith 

Logan Alexandria Thomason 

Christian Marie Willhelm   