Laurens District 55 High School and the Rotary Club of Laurens hosted their annual Rotary Top 10 Luncheon on Thursday.
Rotary Top 10 honors the top 10 students in the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes.
FRESHMAN:
Hugo Avila
Zachary William Cooley
Katelyn Alexis Corteville
Carson Delle England
Samuel Hoby Garrett
Alexia Brea Johnson
Emma Kate Liner
Laurel Evans McDowell
Robert McMullen Simmonds
Jhaylia Babriegrul Vue
SOPHOMORES:
Emma Caroline Garrett
Morgan Zenna Garrett
Kamryn Danielle George
Morgan Christine Harshaw
Omar Chaucey Hunt
Stella Morgan Jenkins
Kayla Rene Kellett
Mykayla Le'Bertha Neely
Erin Finley Partee
Jackson Randolph Yarbrough
JUNIORS:
Bradlee Kate Bell
Matthias Sebastian Bettger
Jackson Cole Edwards
Sa'Nya Denise Floyd
Anna Corrine Jenkins
Catherine McKenzie Little
Emily Grace Owens
Ethan Ashby Sharp
Anna Grace Taylor
Emilie Faith Thurston
SENIORS:
Henley Lou Armon
Sarah Taylor Collins
Cole Christopher England
Jenna Reed Lollis
Casey Elizabeth Partee
Nancy Reynoso
Taniya Ania Robertson
Sidney Claire Smith
Logan Alexandria Thomason
Christian Marie Willhelm
