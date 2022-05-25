Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) graduation will be held on Friday, May 27 in the main gymnasium at 7:00 PM.
On the day of the ceremony, graduates need to arrive at school no later than 6:00 PM and report to their designated classrooms. Campus gates will open to the public at 5:00 PM. Doors will open to the main gymnasium at 6:00 PM. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-served.
Graduation Tickets & Live-Stream Viewing:
- Graduates will receive their graduation tickets (5 tickets per graduate) at graduation practice on May 26 at 9:00 AM. Graduates must attend graduation practice on May 26 in order to participate in the ceremony on May 27.
- If graduates requested additional seating for the Lecture Theatre, they will also receive those tickets at graduation practice (requests for additional tickets were due on April 8).
- Once a guest enters the gymnasium or Lecture Theatre with a ticket, they will not be re-admitted without an additional intact/untorn graduation ticket.
- A ticket is required for all guests of all ages that enter the gymnasium or Lecture Theatre.
- The doors to the main gymnasium will close at 7:00 PM. No one will be admitted into the gymnasium with or without a ticket after the doors are closed at 7:00 PM. Anyone arriving late to the ceremony will be directed to alternative seating.
- Live-Stream viewing will be available in additional classrooms for those who do not have tickets for the gymnasium or Lecture Theatre.
- A Live-Stream Viewing link is also available on the school website (www.ldhsraiders.org) and will be posted on the Laurens District 55 High School Facebook Page on the date of the ceremony.
Graduation Ceremony Guidelines:
- Gates to the campus will open to the public at 5:00 PM. Doors to the main gymnasium wll open at 6:00 PM. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-serve.
- The line to enter the gym for the ceremony will flow through the main building. Guests should enter the high school through the main entrance (Commons), and they will be directed accordingly once inside. Please note that guests may not save places in line.
- Handicapped parking will be in the lots beside the gymnasium, and handicapped guests plus one attendee will be able to wait for doors to open in the classrooms beside the gym. A handicapped tag or license plate is required to park in the handicapped parking section. Handicapped guests plus one attendee can also be dropped off by the main gym. Once the doors open, handicapped guests plus one attendee will be directed to the handicapped seating section in the gymnasium - both must have a ticket to be admitted.
- Childcare (provided by the LDHS Beta Club) will be available for young children in the auxiliary gymnasium, located behind the main gym. A ticket will not be required for children located in the auxiliary gym during the ceremony. Please note you must drop children off in the front lobby of the main building by 6:45 PM if you wish to utilize the nursery. Once you enter the main gym, you will not be re-admitted without an intact/untorn graduation ticket.
- In order to seat all guests in a timely manner, “seat-saving” will not be allowed. Once the lower area of the gym is full, guests will be directed to seating in the balconies.
- The Class of 2022 asks that you please hold all applause for individual graduates until the names of all graduates have been read during the ceremony. They would like to ensure all of their classmates have an equitable experience on the graduation stage.
- Photography is only allowed from your seat. A professional photographer will photograph each graduate and a videographer will produce a DVD of the ceremony (order forms available on the school website at www.ldhsraiders.org and at the front office).
- Please make sure cell phones and other devices are silenced.
- Please remain seated until the recessional is complete.
- Graduates will recess back to the classrooms to pick up items and then should meet family members at vehicles or a predetermined location, and exit the campus.
Arrival & Parking at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS):
- Traveling to LDHS from West Main Street - turn right onto Whelon Road at the stoplight and continue to Raider Road (John K. Hendricks Memorial Mile). Turn left onto Raider Road and continue to the auxiliary gym. You will be instructed where to park upon arrival.
- Traveling to LDHS from Hickory Tavern - turn left off of Highway 76 into the LDHS bus gate (immediately after the greenhouse).
- Traveling to LDHS from Highway 14, turn onto Whelon Road behind Welcome Baptist Church. Turn right onto Raider Road (John K. Hendricks Memorial Mile) and continue to the auxiliary gym. You will be directed where to park upon arrival.
Drop Off/Pick Up Procedures for Underclassmen Working at Graduation:
- Student helpers should arrive before 5:00 PM. Underclassmen will be instructed by a member of the faculty of where they need to report upon arrival.
- If an underclassmen arrives after 5:00 PM, enter through Gate 2 (electronic gate on Raider Road) and drop students off at the main gym. Exit through the bus gate (someone will direct you).
- To pick up, enter through Gate 1 (main gate on West Main). You will be directed to the pick up location upon arrival.
- Underclassmen who drive need to park in the bus lot behind the Technology Building.
Graduate Information:
- Mortarboards are meant to be worn flat on the head, not perpendicular to the ground. Mortarboards should not be decorated in any manner.
- Tassels should hang on the right side.
- Please leave all personal items in your designated classroom during the ceremony. Classrooms will be locked until the ceremony is over and students return to retrieve their items.
- Students will park in the bus lot area behind the Technology Building.
- Iron (with a cool iron) your robe and hang it up ahead of time -they will be very wrinkled if fresh from the package.
- Dress before you arrive or bring any necessary items - bobby and straight pins, etc.
- Wear appropriate clothing under your graduation gown.
- Attire for graduates: white dress with neutral shoes OR dark pants, dark shoes with white shirt.
- Collared shirts, ties/bowties are suggested for males.
- No tennis shoes, boots, or flip flops.
- No sunglasses.
- No large earrings or other jewelry.
- No gum.
