Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) graduation will be held on Friday, June 18 at K.C. Hanna Stadium at 7:00 PM.
In the event of inclement weather on June 18, the ceremony will be held in the main gymnasium. Information and procedures regarding an inclement weather plan will be posted on the school website (wwww.ldhsraiders.org) in advance of the ceremony.
On the day of the ceremony, graduates need to arrive at school no later than 6:00 PM and report to their designated classrooms. Gates will open to the public at 6:00 PM.
Graduates will receive their graduation tickets (4 tickets per graduate) at graduation practice on June 17 at 9:00 AM. Graduates must attend graduation practice on June 17 in order to participate in the ceremony on June 18.
If the ceremony is moved to the main gymnasium, only 2 tickets per graduate will be honored for gym attendance. The remaining 2 tickets can be used for live steam viewing in the Lecture Theatre or designated classroom. There will not be a nursery available at the ceremony; therefore, anyone, including children, who enters the stadium/gymnasium must have a ticket.
Graduating seniors are not required to take part in the ceremony, and they received instructions via email regarding the delivery of their diplomas through the U.S. Postal Service in lieu of attendance at the ceremony. For those who do attend, LDHS will observe all social distancing recommendations in the organization and operation of the graduation ceremony. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for students and as needed for guests upon arrival.
Graduation Ceremony Guidelines:
- Gates to the stadium/gymnasium will open to the public at 6:00 PM. Gates to access guest parking will open at 5:30 PM. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-serve and will be separated by yellow tape to indicate appropriate space for social distancing for non-family members. Ushers will be on hand to assist guests in locating seats. Please consider bringing binoculars to view the ceremony and headwear to provide shade while waiting for the ceremony to begin.
- Handicapped parking will be located in the Century Club parking lot and guests will enter campus through Gate 7. A handicapped tag or license plate is required to park in the handicapped parking section. Handicapped guests plus one attendee will be directed to the handicapped seating upon entering the stadium. Handicapped guests can also be dropped off in front of the stadium. Limited handicapped seating is available on an as needed basis on the track.
- Once a guest enters the stadium with a ticket, they will not be re-admitted without an additional intact/untorn graduation ticket.
- The Class of 2021 asks that you please hold all applause for individual graduates until the names of all graduates have been read during the ceremony. They would like to ensure all of their classmates have an equitable experience on the graduation stage.
- Photography is only allowed from your seat. A professional photographer will photograph each graduate and a videographer will produce a DVD of the ceremony (order forms available on the school website at www.ldhsraiders.org and at the front office).
- Please make sure cell phones and other devices are silenced.
- Please remain seated until the recessional is complete.
- Graduates will recess back to the classrooms to pick up items and then should meet family members at vehicles or a predetermined location, and exit the campus.
- Information regarding Live Stream Viewing will be announced in advance of the ceremony on the school website (www.ldhsraiders.org) and the Laurens District 55 High School Facebook Page.
Arrival & Parking at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS):
- Guests will be able to enter campus using Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 5, or Gate 7 (handicapped only).
- Graduates, Junior Marshals, and other students participating in the graduation ceremony will enter campus through the bus gate (last gate beside Technology Building) and park around the technology building.
- Graduates, Junior Marshals, and other students participating in the graduation ceremony riding with family members need to follow the parking guidelines for guests. We encourage students to ride to the graduation ceremony with family members - parking will be limited.
Graduate Information:
- Mortarboards are meant to be worn flat on the head, not perpendicular to the ground. Mortarboards should not be decorated in any manner.
- Tassels go on the left.
- Iron (with a cool iron) your robe and hang it up ahead of time -they will be very wrinkled if fresh from the package.
- Dress before you arrive or bring any necessary items -bobby and straight pins, etc.
- Wear appropriate clothing under your gown.
- Attire for graduates: white dress with neutral shoes OR dark pants, dark shoes with white shirt.
- Collared shirts, ties/bowties are suggested for males.
- No tennis shoes, boots, or flip flops.
- No sunglasses.
- No large earrings or other jewelry.
- No gum.
- Consider wearing flat shoes/wedges instead of heels considering you will be walking on gravel and grass.
