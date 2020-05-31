Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) graduation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at K.C. Hanna Stadium at 10:00 AM. In the event of cancellation due to inclement weather on June 4, 2020, the ceremony will be rescheduled for June 6, 2020 with all other parameters and guidelines remaining the same.
On the day of the ceremony, the Graduates need to arrive at school no later than 8:30 AM and report to their designated classrooms. Gates will open to the public at 8:00 AM.
Graduates can pick up their graduation tickets (limited to 3 tickets per graduate) and final senior packets on June 2, 2020 from 8:00-10:00 AM or 4:00-6:00 PM at the front of LDHS.
"We understand there may be concerns regarding attendance at this event. Graduating seniors are not required to take part in the ceremony, and they received instructions via email regarding the delivery of their diplomas through the U.S. Postal Service in lieu of attendance at the ceremony," said LDHS in a release.
For those who do attend:
- LDHS will observe all social distancing requirements in the organization and operation of the graduation ceremony, in keeping with Governor McMaster’s directives that allow schools to hold events with more than 50 people for the purpose of graduation exercises, so long as social distancing is maintained.
- Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for students and guests at graduation upon arrival. All guests at the ceremony are requested to wear masks during the event.
- Due to safety concerns and guidelines, there will not be a nursery available at the ceremony. Anyone, including children, who enters the stadium must have a ticket.
- Use of any facilities, including restrooms, will be monitored and only a limited number of patrons will be allowed into those facilities at any given time.
Live-Stream Viewing:
- For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will stream live at the following link: http://allmondphotovideo.com/graduation.html. Please note that the link will only be live at the time of the ceremony. Prior to the event, the message “Event Has Been Deleted” will be on display.
Graduation Ceremony Guidelines:
- Gates will open to the public at 8:00 AM. Seating is limited and is first-come, first-serve and will be separated by yellow tape to indicate appropriate space for social distancing for non-family members. Ushers wearing personal protective equipment will be on hand to assist guests in locating seats. Please consider bringing binoculars.
- Handicapped parking will be located in the Century Club parking lot and guests will enter campus through Gate 7. A handicapped tag or license plate is required to park in the handicapped parking section. Handicapped guests plus one attendee will be directed to the handicapped seating upon entering the stadium. Handicapped guests can also be dropped off in front of the stadium. Limited handicapped seating is available on an as needed basis on the track.
- Once a guest enters the stadium with a ticket, they will not be re-admitted without an additional intact/untorn graduation ticket.
- The Class of 2020 asks that you please hold all applause for individual graduates until the names of all graduates have been read during the ceremony. They would like to ensure all of their classmates have an equitable experience on the graduation stage.
- Photography is only allowed from your seat. A professional photographer will photograph each graduate and a videographer will produce a DVD of the ceremony.
- Please make sure cell phones and other devices are silenced.
- Please remain seated until the recessional is complete.
- Graduates will recess back to the classrooms to pick up items and then should meet family members at vehicles or a predetermined location, and exit the campus.
Arrival & Parking at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS):
- Guests will be able to enter campus using Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 5, or Gate 7 (handicapped only).
- Graduates, Junior Marshals, and other students participating in the graduation ceremony will enter campus through the bus gate (last gate beside Technology Building) and park around the technology building.
- Graduates, Junior Marshals, and other students participating in the graduation ceremony riding with family members need to follow the parking guidelines for guests. We encourage students to ride to the graduation ceremony with family members - parking will be very limited.
Graduate Information:
- Mortarboards are meant to be worn flat on the head, not perpendicular to the ground. Mortarboards should not be decorated in any manner.
- Tassels go on the left. We move them after college.
- Iron (with a cool iron) your robe and hang it up ahead of time -they will be very wrinkled if fresh from the package.
- Dress before you arrive or bring any necessary items -bobby and straight pins, etc.
- Wear appropriate clothing under your gown.
- Attire for graduates: white dress with neutral shoes OR dark pants, dark shoes with white shirt.
- Collared shirts, ties/bowties are suggested for males
- Tennis shoes, boots, and flip flops are not appropriate
- No sunglasses
- No large earrings or other jewelry
- No gum
- Consider wearing flat shoes/wedges instead of heels considering you will be walking on gravel and grass.
