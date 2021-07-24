Laurens District 55 High School has announced several important updates with regard to the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
Schedule pick up for seniors, juniors, and sophomores will take place July 26 and July 27 in Commons (times listed below by grade level). Students will pick up schedules in the front lobby (follow signage) and then proceed to stations in Commons including but not limited to parking tags*, IDs, chromebooks/laptops, lockers upon request, fee payments (cash only), and material return.
Textbooks will be issued after the start of school. Each student must return their laptop/chromebook from last school year, pay applicable fees (cash only), or set up a payment plan before they receive a copy of their schedule during these times. If students are unable to attend their designated pick up time, they can visit the front office beginning Monday, August 2, 2021 through Monday, August 16, 2021 from 8:00-4:00.
The office will be closed on Friday, August 6, 2021. If you have issues or questions regarding your schedule, please contact your guidance counselor via phone or email prior to the start of school. Counselor contact details are available on the school website, www.ldhsraiders.org.
- Seniors - July 26: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
- Juniors - July 26: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
- Sophomores - July 27: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM - Students can drop in anytime during the designated hours.
Freshman Orientation will take place on July 28 from 8:00 AM-12:30 PM. Breakfast will be served in the Commons from 8:00 AM-8:30 AM. From 8:30 AM-12:30 PM students will pick up schedules in the L Building Atrium (located at the entrance of the Main Gym), tour the school, take student ID pictures, learn about after school tutoring, check out laptops, return old materials, etc.
It is not required that students stay for the full orientation time. A letter was also mailed home to all freshmen with additional details regarding orientation.
Open house will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM. The first day of school for students is Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Please continue to check the LDHS school website - www.ldhsraiders.org - for updates and information regarding the 2021-2022 school year. Students should also practice checking school emails each day for important information.
* Parking tags are $20 - cash only. A valid driver’s license and vehicle(s) registration are required. The Student Parking Policy is available in the Student Handbook located on the school website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.