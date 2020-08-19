Laurens District 55 High School has announced several important updates with regard to the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Schedule pick up (with the exception of 9th grade) will be divided by grade level and held September 1, 2020 in the Tech Building. Students will receive schedules, IDs, chrome books, earbuds, supply lists, and will be able to purchase parking tags.
A letter was mailed with additional information and forms to all 10-12 grade students on Monday, August 17. Students will need to return any signed documents and forms received in the mail at their designated schedule pick up time.
If you are unable to pick up your schedule on September 1, you can pick it up and drop off your completed packet any day after September 1 at the front office Monday-Thursday, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. If you have issues with your schedule, please contact your guidance counselor via phone or email (counselor contact details available at www.ldhsraiders.org) prior to the start of school.
Pick up times for September 1 are as follows:
- Seniors - 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Juniors - 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
- Sophomores - 5:00 - 8:00 PM
- Freshman will receive schedules and student packets during LEAP week - August 24 - August 28 - details were mailed to students on Thursday, August 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.