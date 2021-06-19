Laurens District High School conferred 272 diplomas to the Class of 2021 on Friday night at K.C. Hanna Stadium.
COVID-19 caused LDHS to celebrate their 49th commencement outdoors for the second consecutive year.
The evening started with remarks from Autry Martin, executive vice-president of student council, followed by the Star-Spangled Banner and Alma Mater by members of the LDHS concert choir.
Cole England provided the Salutatory Address and Sarah Collins provided the Valedictory Address.
Other speakers included LDHS Principal Dr. Tina Faulkner, District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas and Jermarius Evans, Executive President of Student Council.
Click the links below to see photos from the graduation ceremony:
2021 LDHS Graduation - Gallery 1
