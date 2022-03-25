Laurens School District 55 High School, along with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the opening of Raider Creations with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
The program is designed to provide hands-on work experience for students with special needs.
District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said that she is "so excited about awesome opportunity for our students and our community.”
Thomas continued by saying she remembered speaking about this vision during her interview process and it warms her heart to see that it is now a reality.
Students will be learning about printing t-shirts, banners, signs and other novelty items.
LD55 board chair Cathy Little thanked the district leadership and Mrs. Carolyn Shortt for their work to bring this program together.
Little showed those in attendance a coaster with a Raiders logo on it. The coaster is the one of first item students made and they handed one out to each member of the school board.
