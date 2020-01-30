FBLA 2020 Photo.JPG

Members of the Laurens District High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter won recognition in several competitive events at the FBLA District One Leadership Conference held at Dorman High School on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

District One serves 14 counties in the upstate of South Carolina. Senior Lleyton Abell is the South Carolina State Parliamentarian and was the state officer in charge of the general sessions.

FBLA is a nonprofit organization that aims to prepare students across the state for careers in business-related fields.

The following students are eligible to compete against students from three other districts at the State Leadership Conference in North Charleston on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

 

Lleyton Abell – 1st place Political Science

Morgan Garrett – 1st place Introduction to FBLA

Imani Hunt – 1st place Business Communication

Brianna Cureton – 2nd place Business Communication

Skylar Douglas – 2nd place Business Law

Abigail Entrekin – 2nd place Health Care Administration

Brianna Green – 2nd place Agribusiness

Robert John – 2nd place Insurance & Risk Management

Chang Zou – 2nd place Business Calculations

Nickolas Hill – 3rd place Political Science

Omar Hunt – 3rd place Introduction to Business Communication

MyKayla Neely – 3rd place Introduction to Financial Math

Nylah Richard – 3rd place Health Care Administration

Riley Tumblin – 3rd place Business Communication

Sabrina Brooks – 4th place Journalism

 