Members of the Laurens District High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter won recognition in several competitive events at the FBLA District One Leadership Conference held at Dorman High School on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
District One serves 14 counties in the upstate of South Carolina. Senior Lleyton Abell is the South Carolina State Parliamentarian and was the state officer in charge of the general sessions.
FBLA is a nonprofit organization that aims to prepare students across the state for careers in business-related fields.
The following students are eligible to compete against students from three other districts at the State Leadership Conference in North Charleston on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.
Lleyton Abell – 1st place Political Science
Morgan Garrett – 1st place Introduction to FBLA
Imani Hunt – 1st place Business Communication
Brianna Cureton – 2nd place Business Communication
Skylar Douglas – 2nd place Business Law
Abigail Entrekin – 2nd place Health Care Administration
Brianna Green – 2nd place Agribusiness
Robert John – 2nd place Insurance & Risk Management
Chang Zou – 2nd place Business Calculations
Nickolas Hill – 3rd place Political Science
Omar Hunt – 3rd place Introduction to Business Communication
MyKayla Neely – 3rd place Introduction to Financial Math
Nylah Richard – 3rd place Health Care Administration
Riley Tumblin – 3rd place Business Communication
Sabrina Brooks – 4th place Journalism
