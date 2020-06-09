Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) seniors received offers for scholarships, grants, and other awards totaling $18,486,873 prior to their graduation on Thursday, June 4.
This is over $6 million more than what was reported for the class of 2019 at this same time last year. It represents a $14 million increase in student funding for college during the four year tenure of Dr. Stephen G. Peters, the outgoing superintendent of Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55).
“I am incredibly pleased with the progress we have made in creating opportunities for students to continue their education after high school," said Peters. "This has remained a top priority for me and I appreciate the effort of the students and the staff at LDHS. Their dedication and commitment to the challenge is what has made this possible."
In a press release in June of 2019, Peters set the goal for the class of 2020 at $15 million in scholarships, grants, and other awards.
The scholarship report, thus far, includes 12 students who are Palmetto Fellows Scholars, 81 students receiving Life Scholarships, and 127 students receiving Hope Scholarships.
Thirty-eight students from LDHS will attend Piedmont Technical College for two years and will receive $187,644 from the PTC Laurens County Future Scholarship. Two (2) students will receive the USC-Union Laurens County Future Scholarship.
“It has been my honor to serve the students in LCSD 55," said Peters. "The scholarships are just one measure of the progress we have made over the last four years. Looking forward, I am confident that the opportunities for our students will continue to grow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.