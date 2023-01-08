Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) recently celebrated the graduating seniors from the winter class of 2022 in the LDHS Lecture Theatre.
Sixty-eight students from LDHS earned 24 credit units at the end of the first semester. Per state law and Laurens District 55 Board Policy, these students were eligible to receive a South Carolina High School Diploma. Thirty-seven of those students chose to graduate during the winter 2022 graduation ceremony. The remaining 44 students elected to graduate in June 2023.
Senior Class President Kamryn Danielle George welcomed the graduates and guests. The Star-Spangled Banner and Alma Mater were sung by the chorus, led by Ashley King. Senior Principal Andy Entrekin spoke to the graduates, followed by remarks from Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas.
The certification of graduates and the presentation of diplomas were led by LDHS Principal Lewis Compton, Superintendent Thomas and LCSD 55 Board of Trustee Chair Cathy Little. The ceremony closed with Stella Morgan Jenkins, Student Body President, delivering the charge to graduates and the recessional led by Jeremiah Clarke.
Entrekin addressed the graduates and said, “students, although we as parents and teachers sometimes like to project our 18-year-old selves onto you, it can be unfair because your world is so much different than ours when we were your age. The character traits of self-discipline, work ethic, and integrity will stand the test of time. No matter the decade, being true to good character is how you can be the best representative of Laurens District 55 High School as an alumnus.”
“It was a great honor to present the diplomas to the LDHS winter 2022 graduates,” Dr. Thomas said. “Our graduates have put forth a great amount of time and energy to reach this milestone. I wish the best for our graduates. It is my deepest hope that they will be successful in their future endeavors and that they will find a way to serve our community.”
This was the fifth year that LDHS held a winter graduation ceremony. The number of December graduates has grown from seven students in 2018 to 37 in 2022.
Jackson Overstreet said, “graduating is a big accomplishment for me. It wouldn’t have been possible without all the great teachers and staff at all the schools I attended.” Overstreet intends to pursue a career in welding.
Jackson’s mother, Sabrina Overstreet, was filled with joy and excitement at the ceremony. She said, “we are very proud parents of Jackson. He has taken the initiative to graduate early so he can start his career in welding at an advanced stage.”
Overstreet also acknowledged the wonderful teachers and staff of LCSD 55. “District 55 has always been a positive influence on Jackson from primary Montessori through graduation. Dr. Thomas has been part of his educational journey since the very beginning and I am very grateful to her.”
Principal Compton said, “we are very proud and excited for our students. This is a great opportunity for them to get an early start on their future educational and career opportunities.”
