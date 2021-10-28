Have you ever thought about what can be accomplished in two million minutes? Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas has and she recently shared a message of inspiration to the freshman class of Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) about how the decisions they make in two million minutes can impact their future.
“From the time you completed eighth grade until your graduation as a member of the Class of 2025, you have approximately two million minutes to make some very important choices. Although two million minutes may sound like a lot of time, it will pass quickly and I encourage each of you to use your time wisely,” said Thomas as she addressed approximately 450 ninth graders on October 21. “This is a momentous day as you pledge to give your full effort to commit to graduate.” The students were assembled in the gymnasium of LDHS for the first annual Commitment to Commencement ceremony.
LDHS Principal Dr. Tina Faulkner shared with students how the event brought to mind the movie, Back to the Future. “There’s a line in that movie when Mr. McFly tells his son Marty, ‘If you put your mind to it, you can acoomplish anything,’” Faulkner said. The principal encouraged students to have their minds set to graduate and enjoy the opportunities life provides after high school.
Students received information on the importance of setting goals, progress monitoring, and celebrating accomplishments. A journal was provided for each student and they were encouraged to use it often for planning, setting goals, and recording high school memories. After receiving a sample, students were asked to write a letter to their future self that can be read on their graduation day.
Resemblant of a high school graduation ceremony, the Commitment to Commencement event included students processing into the gym to the sound of Pomp and Circumstance. Members of the LDHS NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors while LDHS Assistant Principal Andy Entrekin performed the Star-Spangled Banner on saxophone.
Guest vocalist and musician Camm Wess provided words of encouragement to the students and performed two songs. Wess was a finalist on Season 18 of The Voice.
Students were called one-by-one to walk across the stage and receive a certificate presented by Superintendent Thomas and Principal Faulkner after signing a pledge indicating their commitment to graduate.
The district had a rise in the 2021 graduation rate to 81.8 percent from 79.0 percent in 2020. “We are happy to have seen an increase, but 100 percent is where I want to see that figure,” explained Superintendent Thomas. “We will continue to strive to meet that and see every student graduate.”
