Members of the Laurens District 55 High School FFA Chapter traveled to Columbia on October 19 to compete in the state Tractor Operations and Safety Career Development Event.
Career Development Events (CDEs) build on what is learned in school-based agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice. During this event, students demonstrated their ability to operate agricultural equipment while observing recommended safety practices.
Laurens FFA placed first in the event. Team members included: Hayden McHone, Tucker McHone, Ben Thomason, and Luke Penland. Melanie Birchmore and Kyle Penland are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisors for the Laurens FFA Chapter.
The SC FFA Tractor Operations and Safety CDE is sponsored by STEC Equipment Inc. of Anderson, SC.
South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources career cluster. The South Carolina FFA Association is comprised of over 7,000 members across the state. The mission of the SC FFA Association is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
