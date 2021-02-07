Laurens native Matthew Wilkes has found his passion within the last year.
In January 2020, Wilkes was named the Lander University eSports coach.
Lander's esports team competes in the Peach Belt Conference League of Legends. The PBC joined more than 300 teams competing in College League of Legends in 2018, the first NCAA conference to compete as part of the College League of Legends season.
Wilkes started as a player on LU’s eSports team. He would get advice from foreign exchange students and this led to great growth as a player.
After withdrawing from Lander, Wilkes became a freelance coach for amateur teams. In the following months, he became the unofficial coach for Lander at the 2019 League of Legends (LoL) Peach Belt Conference (PBC) playoffs.
“This unreal opportunity opened up doors to have a chance at becoming the eSports coach here at Lander University,” said Wilkes.
Wilkes was previously a top 10 player for "Halo Wars" and top 2% of all players in League of Legends on the North America server.
When asked why this was the job for him, he gives credit to the eSports community. “The atmosphere within eSports is a truly welcoming one only if you have the credentials within the community to support it. It is the community (other coaches and non eSport members) and the family feeling of the team that keeps the job alive,” he said.
Wilkes said being an eSport coach can be laborious and grueling. “To be at the top of your information that continuously updates, you need to watch every major professional league which alone is around 10-12 hours of viewership a week. You must then learn every matchup and mechanics within the game at a high skill. You cannot just write this information down and look over it on a piece of paper as you're required as a coach to apply this knowledge and make decisions within 30 seconds.”
Being an eSports coach is something Wilkes plans on continuing. “I think I will continue this for the rest of my life, the community in Esports is something I cherish. Even if I move on from working at Lander (I hope never happens though) and obtain a job in another field. I will continue coaching amateur teams as a side job or look for employment at another college,” Wilkes said.
Since taking on the coaching duties, Lander has a 4-7 record. His team's 2019 was affected by COVID and recruiting issues. Wilkes says this year’s team is strong with the addition of one strong recruit and the ability to work with them for a semester before the season starts. Next year is looking even better with two strong recruits coming in the fall.
