Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) celebrated the first group of graduating seniors from the Class of 2021 on February 25.

The ceremony was held in the LDHS Gym and was livestreamed on YouTube (click here to watch the recorded ceremony). Following is an alphabetical list of the 22 graduates who participated in the ceremony:

Andres-Andres, Lorenza

Andres-Diego, Luis

Baltazar Baltazar, Bayron

Barton, Jillian Elizabeth

Beaty, Brennan Olivia

Brown, Noah Travis

Burton, Ethan Lee Dorn

Choice, Shaniah Zykia

Cordova, Lucas Kain

Hayes, Ian Christopher

Hewins, Pashense Anaja

Hillyard, Abigail Grace

Langston, Judson Wayne

Marin Laurens, Henry Antonio

Martinez, Jorge Arturo

McGee, Angel Kathleen

Parker, Garrett Cummings

Pascual Juan, Jackie

Porter, Lillian Avril

Ridge, Rebeckia McKenzie

Simpson, De'Antay Javorious

Thompson-Wilkie, Gregory Allen

Senior Principal Andy Entrekin welcomed the graduates by inspiring them to remember “where you have been and how that connects to where you are going.” Entrekin added, “This is not the end of the line but only the end of the first portion” and encouraged students to “never, ever be satisfied.”

LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, in her remarks, recognized the momentous occasion saying, “This is your moment. This is your achievement. Your life is your own personal story and in this next part of your journey, I challenge each of you to use everything that you’ve learned, from every class and every relationship, and make the best of each chapter of your story.”

LDHS Principal Dr. Tina Faulkner then recognized the students for having completed all of the requirements for graduation from high school in South Carolina. Then diplomas were presented to each student. Closing remarks for the ceremony were provided by Student Body President, Jermarius Evans.