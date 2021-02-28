Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) celebrated the first group of graduating seniors from the Class of 2021 on February 25.
The ceremony was held in the LDHS Gym and was livestreamed on YouTube (click here to watch the recorded ceremony). Following is an alphabetical list of the 22 graduates who participated in the ceremony:
Andres-Andres, Lorenza
Andres-Diego, Luis
Baltazar Baltazar, Bayron
Barton, Jillian Elizabeth
Beaty, Brennan Olivia
Brown, Noah Travis
Burton, Ethan Lee Dorn
Choice, Shaniah Zykia
Cordova, Lucas Kain
Hayes, Ian Christopher
Hewins, Pashense Anaja
Hillyard, Abigail Grace
Langston, Judson Wayne
Marin Laurens, Henry Antonio
Martinez, Jorge Arturo
McGee, Angel Kathleen
Parker, Garrett Cummings
Pascual Juan, Jackie
Porter, Lillian Avril
Ridge, Rebeckia McKenzie
Simpson, De'Antay Javorious
Thompson-Wilkie, Gregory Allen
Senior Principal Andy Entrekin welcomed the graduates by inspiring them to remember “where you have been and how that connects to where you are going.” Entrekin added, “This is not the end of the line but only the end of the first portion” and encouraged students to “never, ever be satisfied.”
LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, in her remarks, recognized the momentous occasion saying, “This is your moment. This is your achievement. Your life is your own personal story and in this next part of your journey, I challenge each of you to use everything that you’ve learned, from every class and every relationship, and make the best of each chapter of your story.”
LDHS Principal Dr. Tina Faulkner then recognized the students for having completed all of the requirements for graduation from high school in South Carolina. Then diplomas were presented to each student. Closing remarks for the ceremony were provided by Student Body President, Jermarius Evans.
