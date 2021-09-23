Laurens District 55 High School’s (LDHS) Student Council will sponsor the annual Homecoming Parade on Monday, September 27, to kick off the week's Homecoming celebration.
This event will feature the LDHS homecoming court as well as floats depicting a range of clubs and sports represented at LDHS.
The parade will start at 6:30pm. The route will begin at the intersection of East/West Laurens Street and N. Caroline Street, proceed through the Courthouse Square, and end at 1001 W. Main St, which is the intersection of W. Main Street and Pinehaven Street.
Between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., there will be no parking in the following locations: Main Street in front of the Capitol Theater and Cafe; on the East Public Square: or along East/West Laurens Street up to N. Caroline Street.
The Homecoming theme, “Home Sweet Home,” was chosen to raise awareness and money for Family Promise of Laurens County, a local organization aimed at helping families overcome homelessness. Students on the Homecoming court are raising money for Family Promise and the student representative who raises the most money will receive an award during the Homecoming pep rally on Friday, October 1.
The Raider varsity football team will play Greenwood on Homecoming night on Friday, October 1. Kickoff is at 7:30. The Laurens High School Homecoming Court for '21-'22 will be announced during halftime.
