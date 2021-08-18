The Laurens District 55 High School Student Council will host Freshman Jam at the high school gymnasium on Saturday, August 21 from 5-9 pm.
According to LDHS, "the event serves a deep purpose of promoting school spirit and instilling a sense of class unity among the freshmen at our school."
Freshman Jam is aimed to tear down the division between students from the four feeder middle schools and help form connections with students from other middle schools via various activities including tie-dying T-shirts, bracelet making, and team building games.
Freshmen will also be taught the traditions of being a Raider, including learning cheers, chants, and the alma mater.
Dinner and a dessert social will be provided. Students can purchase tickets for $5 during lunch the week prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.