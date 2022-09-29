Laurens County School District 55 has launched a partnership with AINautics to offer a new and innovative program at LDHS known as Drone Academy.
The Drone Academy is currently open to ROTC students. Starting next semester it will be open to any students wanting to take the course. The course will count as elective credit.
While there is not an age requirement for taking the course, students must be at least 16 years old to take the exam required to become a licensed pilot. The license is accepted globally.
Students Matthew and Chalen Smallwood spoke about the opportunities this course can create for students, now or in the future.
Matthew is looking forward to using the skills he is learning in the Drone Academy to help him with a future career in the Navy. For Chalen, his interest in drones drew him to the course and looks at his drone skills as a backup career.
Both are members of the drone team at LDHS. Last year, the competed in and won their first competition with no formal drone training.
Laurens District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas signed a partnership agreement with AINautics on Wednesday.
