Laurens District 55 High School was placed on lockdown today after an online threat was sent to multiple students.
Around 10am, an air-dropped message mentioning a threat was received by multiple students at Laurens District 55 High School. The School Resource Officers and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were immediately notified and dispatched, and the school was placed on hold.
Students were interviewed, a protective sweep of the school was conducted, and the firearms detection K9 was utilized. Law enforcement leading the investigation directed school and district officials to delay sending out information until directed to do so.
The thorough investigation by Laurens County Sheriff’s Office determined no credible threat in the school. The school was taken off of hold at 1:32 p.m.
"Please be assured that student and staff safety is our top priority," said District 55 superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. "Please join with your school district in stressing to students and others that we will not tolerate any form of violence, threats, intimidation, or disruption to the learning environments in our district. We take threats of any kind very seriously and although some may find it amusing to try to disrupt the learning environment and upset others in the building, law enforcement and district officials will not tolerate these disruptions."
