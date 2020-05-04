In these uncertain times there are many things that schools and school districts are doing differently as they approach the end of the 2019-2020 school year and plan a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) has been reviewing these processes, aligning them with state mandates and guidelines, and keeping a focus on the experiences and well-being of the students.
"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," said Dr. Ameca Thomas, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning and Superintendent-Elect for 2020-2021. "Our teachers, administrators, and staff are working incredibly hard to make remote learning a success under these circumstances. This is a challenging time for many children and parents, and I am grateful for all the educators, administrators, support staff, and parents who have gone the extra mile to keep children learning. While this is not how we planned to end the school year, we are grateful for the partnership of schools and families during these unprecedented times."
Here are some key dates for students and parents to remember as the end of the school year approaches:
May 15, 2020 – Last day of attendance for Seniors and last day for Seniors to turn in any assignments.
May 18, 2020 – Grade 12 (Seniors) textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students pick up any personal belongings from the school.
May 21, 2020 – Last day of required virtual teaching/instruction for all other students (teachers will focus on the social-emotional well-being of students for the remainder of the school calendar days).
May 26, 2020 – Grades Pre-Kindergarten (3K, 4K, and 5K), 3rd, 6th, and 11th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
May 27, 2020 – Grades 1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
May 28, 2020 – Grades 2nd, 5th, 8th, and 9th Final packet return, textbook and library book returns, Chromebook returns, and all fees paid. Students in identified grades pick up any personal belongings from the school.
June 4, 2020 – Report cards mailed.
June 4, 2020 – Graduation for the Class of 2020, to be held at 10:00 a.m. on the football field at K.C. Hanna Stadium. All seniors and their parents/guardians will be advised regarding the specific parameters and guidelines for the graduation ceremony. Anyone not receiving a ticket from a graduating senior is invited to watch a live stream of the graduation ceremony (details to be provided later).
June 6, 2020 – Backup date for graduation in case of inclement weather on June 4, 2020 (all other details for graduation will remain the same).
"We understand there may be concerns regarding attendance at this event," said District 55 in a release. "While we hope to have the full Class of 2020 participating, graduating seniors are not required to take part in the ceremony and may ask to have their diplomas mailed to them in lieu of attendance at the ceremony."
LCSD 55 will observe all social distancing requirements in the organization and operation of the graduation ceremony. This includes appropriate space separation between graduates and the wearing of masks as part of the graduation regalia (masks for graduates will be provided by LCSD 55).
All guests at the actual ceremony are also requested to wear masks while enjoying the event and there will be appropriate space between seating areas for attendees. LCSD 55 will have a limited supply of extra masks on hand but asks that, to the fullest extent possible, guests provide their own masks.
Parking near K.C. Hanna Stadium is limited; therefore, LCSD 55 is also suggesting that graduates and guests ride share to minimize parking constraints and the potential for inadvertent violations of social distancing guidelines before and after the graduation ceremony.
