Mason Gibbs is a current senior at Laurens District 55 High School. He has recently been given the opportunity to serve on the athletic training staff for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The Shrine Bowl is an annual charity event in the Carolinas for Shriner's Hospitals, dating back to 1937. This year's game is scheduled for Dec. 17 in the Spartanburg High School Vikings Stadium.
All of the proceeds from each annual game go towards Shriner's Hospitals, a hospital system that the Shrine Bowl describes as "a world-renowned health care facility concentrating on treating children so they may enjoy the life we all take for granted."
Gibbs will be contributing to this cause in the way he best knows how: athletic training.
Gibbs started in athletic training during his sophomore year of high school and has worked as a student athletic trainer with the LDHS football team ever since. He initially sparked interest during his time with physical therapy after a sports injury.
"I had a health background, as my mother is (a registered nurse) and my father is an EMT, so I knew many things already," Gibbs explained. "I had taken health classes and was helping out already, so I was asked by my good friend and mentor Buddy Franklin, who was the (athletic trainer) at the time, to be a student athletic trainer."
From there, he has shaped his career path around athletic training and plans to attend Charleston Southern University in the fall, studying in their athletic trainer program and becoming a certified athletic trainer.
Franklin was the one who initially recommended him for the position as the athletic trainer for the Shrine Bowl. During this process, he was replaced in his position by Amy Collins, current athletic trainer for LDHS. Collins saw the same skills and initiative in Gibbs and immediately picked up where Franklin left off, echoing Franklin's letter of recommendation and writing one of her own.
Gibbs has not heard specifics on the schedule for the Shrine Bowl, but he is excited to see where this opportunity will take him.
"I am so glad I am able to participate in this event, and I’m sure it’ll be one I remember for a long time," Gibbs said.
