The SC Work-Based Learning Student (WBL) of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding WBL student who exemplifies representation while applying academia to real life, real work, and real world situations in the business/industry environment.
One student was chosen from the WPEC region (Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry, Saluda, Edgefield, and McCormick counties). This year's recipient of this award went to LDHS senior Julia Motes.
Laura Padgett, WPEC Regional Career Specialist, and Matt Wiggins, SC Department of Commerce, presented Julia with the award last week at LDHS.
Motes' internship at Trinity Ridge Animal Health gave her invaluable experience in the veterinary industry and prepared her to attend Piedmont Technical College to study Veterinary Technician. At Trinity Ridge, she was able to see the everyday tasks of a Vet Tech, participate in routine and emergency visits, work the kennels, participate in treatment plans, and so much more.
Spending time at Trinity Ridge validated Motes' desire and future goals in the animal health industry. Melanie Birchmore, Motes' instructor at LDHS, played a vital role in her academic and work development, as did her supervisor at Trinity Ridge, Mark Moore.
Moore states that "Many young, high-school aged staff members have worked here over the years but only a select few stand above the rest. Julia is one of those few."
As her Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Dabs Davis expressed that she "has never been more confident in nominating a student for this award. I see many students today lacking in soft skills, but not Julia; she’s good at problem solving, productivity, dependability, and much more. Julia is determined and has great potential as a Veterinary Technician."
Motes will be considered for the overall state award with other winners from the remaining regions in SC. The overall state award winner will be presented at the 2022 Education and Business Summit in June.
