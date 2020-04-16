Wednesday was a busy and momentous day for Laurens District High School students, even with school being closed.
LDHS seniors participated in a cap and gown pick up, while students picked up lunches, along with academic pins or letters.
The seniors were able to pick up their cap and gowns along with other graduation items. Jostens set up a drive-thru line behind the school.
Usually, seniors would pick up their items in alphabetical order in a location the school has designated to do so, along with help from Jostens.
Most seniors did not imagine this was how they would be picking up their cap and gowns.
For senior Luke Lyons, this is just one thing about his senior year that has changed. "Seniors usually pick their stuff up and kind of show it off to the others," Lyons said.
For now, graduation has not been changed but things like their senior parade field trip they expect to be canceled.
“The senior parade field trip is when we go back to our elementary school, but most of the seniors expect it to be canceled,” Lyons said.
Jostens' staff took all unclaimed items back to their offices. They plan on doing another delivery in May.
