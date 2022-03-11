Just after 3pm on Friday, an airdropped message that contained a threat was circulated at Laurens District 55 High School.
Students quickly alerted school officials of the message that was contained within two classrooms. Law enforcement was on the scene within a matter of minutes and began investigating. Officials secured the two classrooms and all other students were released according to the school’s normal schedule.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the District 55's technology department were able to identify the device used in sending the message. A thorough search determined that no weapons were on site.
The juvenile responsible for the message is being charged for the offense. The district will follow the District’s Code of Conduct to discipline the student.
Buses were held for students in the two detained classrooms. All buses were released at approximately 4:10 p.m.
"Please be assured that safety of students and staff is a top priority," said District 55 in a release. "We will not tolerate anyone who disrupts our safe and positive learning environment. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and continue to ask parents to have conversations with their students about the seriousness of such offenses that impact safety in our schools."
