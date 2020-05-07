For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) student council has been recognized as a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils (NatStuCo).
“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”
LDHS Student Body President Faith Fulmer said, “It is such an honor to receive this title for the fourth year in a row and to know that we accomplished this as a whole. It is an amazing feeling to know all of our hard work and dedication to our school and community is being recognized on the national level.”
To meet the requirements for the National Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Councils awarded the gold level of the award have successfully demonstrated the highest levels of leadership.
LDHS Principal Tina Faulkner states, “Good leaders can lead at home and away. Our Student Council members are examples of my belief that true leadership shines all of the time. These students are always working to improve our school and they share ideas with schools everywhere to grow leaders who serve, and support their communities.”
