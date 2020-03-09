Kaley Bridgeman attends school in Laurens, lives in Clinton and will represent Greenville County in the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant from June 23-27 in Columbia.
It’s not unusual for beauty queens to travel far and wide in search of their dreams, and Kaley won Miss Greenville County Teen in February, thus qualifying her for the state pageant at Township Auditorium. The daughter of Brian and Donna Bridgeman is a cheerleader and honors student at Laurens District High School.
“I was a Red Devil for nine academic years, but being involved in a church in Laurens and creating special friendships made me decide to transfer, and I love it,” she said.
Kaley is an active member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and is in both the National Honor Society and the Beta Club at LDHS.
“I truly think what sets me apart from other contestants is my passion for my platform, ‘Ups for Downs: Down Syndrome Awareness.’ I decided to create this platform because having a little sister with Down Syndrome has truly made me see life in so many different aspects and has made me appreciate the little things more,” she said. “I personally want everyone throughout Greenville County, and in my hometown area in Laurens County, of course, to see through my viewpoint how amazing individuals with Down Syndrome are. They are humans, just as we are, and have so many capabilities, just as we have. Youth and adults with Down Syndrome truly have such a heart of gold, and I want everyone to be able to see that. I also want them to understand why we should never judge, and that is because we never know what disability someone may have, or maybe they’re just having a bad day.”
“When I was 12 years old, Caroline Addison asked me to become her ‘Palmetto Princess’ when she won Miss Laurens County Teen,” she recalled. “Watching her earn community service hours, raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, and seeing her on the Miss South Carolina Teen stage, I developed a passion for this organization and I knew I wanted that to be me one day.”
Among her interests, in addition to beauty pageants, are cheerleading, academics and being involved in her church.
“I have been a cheerleader since my freshman year, academics have always been important to me, especially because they affect my future, and church has always been important to me,” she said.
