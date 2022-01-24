Ten Laurens District 55 High School students were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Monday night for achieving end-of-course perfect scores.
Those students include:
Sandra Alvarez - Biology 1
Katrina Helton - Biology 1
Michael Mankaka - Biology 1
Janae' Smith - Biology 1
Jonathan Triplett - Biology 1
Madeline Benson - English 2
Mary Babb Davis - English 2
Blake Holmes - English 2
Janae' Smith - English 2
Katherine Stone - English 2
Jhaylia Vue - English 2
