LDHS RAIDER

Ten Laurens District 55 High School students were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Monday night for achieving end-of-course perfect scores.

Those students include:  

Sandra Alvarez - Biology 1

Katrina Helton - Biology 1

Michael Mankaka - Biology 1

Janae' Smith - Biology 1

Jonathan Triplett - Biology 1

Madeline Benson - English 2

Mary Babb Davis - English 2

Blake Holmes - English 2

Janae' Smith - English 2

Katherine Stone - English 2

Jhaylia Vue - English 2